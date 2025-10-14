City of McAllen hosting family fun Fiesta de Palmas
It's one of the biggest fiestas in the Rio Grande Valley.
Fiesta de Palmas kicks off with great family fun at the McAllen Convention Center.
McAllen Convention Center Corporate Relations Manager Joe Garcia speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the events and entertainment taking place during the three-day event.
Fiesta de Palmas is happening Friday, October 17 through Sunday, October 19 at the McAllen Convention Center.
For more information, click here.
