City of McAllen hosting family fun Fiesta de Palmas

3 hours 48 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, October 14 2025 Oct 14, 2025 October 14, 2025 6:31 PM October 14, 2025 in News - Local

It's one of the biggest fiestas in the Rio Grande Valley.

Fiesta de Palmas kicks off with great family fun at the McAllen Convention Center.

McAllen Convention Center Corporate Relations Manager Joe Garcia speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the events and entertainment taking place during the three-day event.

Fiesta de Palmas is happening Friday, October 17 through Sunday, October 19 at the McAllen Convention Center.

