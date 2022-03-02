City of Mission start multiple drainage projects to prevent flooding issues

City leaders in Mission started a number of drainage projects ahead of hurricane season that will reduce the risk of flooding in the city.

Mission City Manager Randy Perez says the plan is to keep city streets and homes from flooding

"We were able to identify the top priority projects and that's what we're currently working on," Perez said.

Perez says there are seven areas that are going to be addressed beginning in May. The $20 million projects are expected to be completed within a year.

