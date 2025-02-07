City of Palmview seeking public input on traffic ordinance involving 18-wheelers

Palmview city leaders want to hear from people about an outdated ordinance that might impact traffic in the area.

If changed, it would make a new route for 18-wheelers to travel around town.

Palmview has had this ordinance for the last two decades that allows big rigs to drive and park near residential areas.

It's known as Ordinance 2005-04. It designates traffic routes for trucks, tractors and semi-trailers.

One of the issues the city has run into is how to enforce it.

Leaders held a town hall back in 2021, but the idea was eventually tabled by the city council. Instead, they focused on finishing projects like repaving roads and installing new traffic lights.

Palmview City Manager Michael Leo says they want to hear from taxpayers about the issue this year.

"We still get the calls, we still get the complaints. So at one of our last meetings, our legal counsel advised us, you know we have this ordinance in place, we need to do something," Leo said.

Neighbors, like Ruben Muñoz, hope the city can come up with a solution that benefits both drivers and neighbors.

"Where to do business and where to park your truck is a different ballgame. Especially with 18-wheelers, because they aren't small, they do take up a lot of space. Residents need to realize you can find a designated area for them. That way we are happy the truckers are happy," Muñoz said.

A town hall meeting will be held tomorrow at the Palmview Parks and Recreation Gym, located on West Veterans Drive, right behind city hall.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m.