City of Pharr hosting food distribution event for residents affected by flooding

The city of Pharr is partnering with the Salvation Army to host a free food distribution event to those affected by recent flooding.

The event will last for three days beginning on Wednesday through Friday. It will take place at Jones Box Park, located at 1201 West Rosa Lane, at 6 p.m. until supplies last.

The distribution event will be drive-thru style and will be first come, first served. It is open to anyone in the area who needs assistance, no registration required.