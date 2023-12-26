City of Pharr plans New Year's Eve ball drop
A big party is planned for New Year's Eve in Pharr as the countdown to 2024 begins.
Pharr City Manager Dr. Jonathan Flores gives more details on what residents can expect during the party.
The ball drop celebration is scheduled for Dec. 31 beginning at 8:30 p.m. at the Pharr Downtown Park.
More News
News Video
-
City of Pharr plans New Year's Eve ball drop
-
Brownsville police identify victim in drive-by shooting
-
Willacy County agrees to pay family of dead inmate, according to attorney
-
Made in the 956 Update: Valley app creator wins first place in...
-
Donna police: Suspect wanted for leaving scene of deadly crash