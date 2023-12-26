x

City of Pharr plans New Year's Eve ball drop

Tuesday, December 26 2023
By: Dianté Marigny

A big party is planned for New Year's Eve in Pharr as the countdown to 2024 begins. 

Pharr City Manager Dr. Jonathan Flores gives more details on what residents can expect during the party.

The ball drop celebration is scheduled for Dec. 31 beginning at 8:30 p.m. at the Pharr Downtown Park.

