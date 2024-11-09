City of Roma seeking public comment on water infrastructure project

Roma wants to hear from its residents on a water infrastructure project.

The goal is to increase water pressure for the industrial park and surrounding areas.

Construction at the Las Americas Industrial Park still being done to bring in more businesses. Since it first opened up, two have already moved in and the city expects six more to start by January.

City officials want to keep that momentum going, but they need the resources to do it

"We're just preparing for the future, right? As we start getting more warehouses come in to our industrial park, the demand for adequate water pressure is going to be needed," Roma City Manager Alejandro Barrera said.

It's a $1 million water booster pump that will support the companies at the industrial park and any future growth in the Fronton area.

"We're building a booster station that will be able to sustain the development that will be coming, and any future development in that area," Barrera said.

Before they move forward with the project, the city wants to hear from residents.

It's part of a required public comment period before they get the funding for the project. The money would come from federally designated funds and a handful of grants.

"It's important for citizens to be informed of the projects the city's working on and how it's impacting the community so we invite people to ask questions," Barrera said.

Barrera said once construction starts, the project will take about two to three months to complete.

The deadline for the public comment is November 11. For more information, click here.