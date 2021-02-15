Cold-stunned sea turtles found on South Padre Island following severe winter weather

As cold weather makes its way across the Rio Grande Valley, water temperatures plunge.

That means cold stunning has started with the sea turtles in the bay.

The cold-blooded reptiles are impacted by the cold water and become lethargic and are unable to swim.

Henry Rodriguez, owner of Henry's Charters, a boat tour agency in South Padre Island said he went out several times looking for stunned turtles. Rodriguez said he pulled out 105 sea turtles on Sunday and 80 more on Monday.

?? Emergency ?? Sea Turtle Inc. has been without power since 2am and have exhausted our heating resources. Any... Posted by Sea Turtle, Inc on Monday, February 15, 2021

"These animals will float-- the only way they go down is by using their flippers," Rodriguez said. "They're going to become lethargic, sluggish and all they can do at that point is stick their head out [of the water] with that very minimal energy... That's why we find them on the surface.

For more information, volunteers options or to report a stranding, call Sea Turtle Inc. at (956) 243-4361.