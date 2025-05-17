Combes mayor to give notice over access to drainage canals

The Combes mayor is asking property owners to work with them so they access drainage canals.

Anyone living near one needs to make sure their alleys are clear.

"It took us a lot longer to put that pump then if we would've had access," Combes Mayor Silvestre Garcia said.

Garcia says city crews recently had trouble getting through the alleyway behind Kayla Lane and Rio Rancho Road, and they needed to get through to install a water pump.

"We will be addressing the people, sending them and giving them 30 days to take care of the alley," Garcia said.

Property owners along Kayla Lane are still cleaning up after the March storm, so they still have debris around

The first of the city's two newly-purchased water pumps arrived this week. The city spent more than a $100,000 on them, and they'd like to have access to install them where they're needed.