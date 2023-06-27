Combes police: Houston man killed after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash

A Houston man was killed Tuesday after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash, according to Combes police Chief Patrick Quill.

The crash happened along the frontage road when the driver was speeding on Expressway 77 and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to “leave the expressway,” Quill said in a statement.

“At some point, the vehicle began to roll over, what appears to be several times, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle,” Quill added.

Quill confirmed the unidentified driver from Houston, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, died after he was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.