CON MI GENTE: Valley holiday traditions
In the Rio Grande Valley, traditions are part of who we are.
One tradition is almost brand new. The President's Holiday Card Contest at UTRGV is only five years old.
Aldo Ramirez, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering at the university was the winning entry this year.
"When I was young, I enjoyed drawing," Ramirez said. "I think I got it from my mom. She's an amazing artist."
Watch the video for the full story.
