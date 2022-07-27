Congressman Henry Cuellar reacts to low reservoir levels in the Valley

Congressman Henry Cuellar was among several leaders who talked about the low water levels at the two reservoirs in the Valley.

Falcon Lake is experiencing water levels so low that several cities are starting their own drought contingency plans as they ask residents to conserve water.

RELATED: Water shortage means fewer visitors at Falcon State Park

“Right now, what's happening in [Falcon Lake] where they have the water intake for Zapata, the water has receded so much that they might not be able to take water out,” Cuellar said during a Wednesday press conference.

Cuellar is also calling on Washington for more federal funding to dredge Falcon Lake and remove sediment materials at the bottom of the lake.

The projects could begin next year, Cuellar added.