Construction underway for new STC kinesiology center in McAllen

October 02, 2025

STC’s Pecan campus in McAllen is getting a new, $7 million kinesiology center.

The new building will have four classrooms and a computer lab, and will also serve as a space for students to exercise.

“This is going to be a place where they don't leave campus, they can stay on here, finish going to class, finish their degrees, and hopefully advance the program a little bit a little bit faster,” STC instructor Robert Martinez said.

The new kinesiology center is expected to open in June 2026. 

