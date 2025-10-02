Construction underway for new STC kinesiology center in McAllen
STC’s Pecan campus in McAllen is getting a new, $7 million kinesiology center.
The new building will have four classrooms and a computer lab, and will also serve as a space for students to exercise.
“This is going to be a place where they don't leave campus, they can stay on here, finish going to class, finish their degrees, and hopefully advance the program a little bit a little bit faster,” STC instructor Robert Martinez said.
The new kinesiology center is expected to open in June 2026.
More News
Sports Video
-
Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville reopens following renovations
-
Band of the Week 2025: Sharyland Pioneer High School
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Xandria Johnson shines as Rivera stays undefeated in district; Sharyland takes down...
-
Coach Kahil Fennell talks about UTRGV men's basketball non-conference schedule