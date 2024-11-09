Consumer Reports: Best pooper scoopers

It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it. We’re talking about picking up what your dog leaves behind. If you don't clean up their waste, the feces of dogs can potentially infect people. Consumer Reports has the scoop on the best gadgets and techniques to scoop that poop.

Lauren Anthony is a vet technician, and over the years, she’s become the first source of information on what to do with number two. Here’s what Lauren thought about the Consumer Reports pooper scooper picks!

First, the most Ergonomic goes to Pooch Approved Products GoGo Stik Catch-N-Go. If you aim right, your dog can do his business right into the bag, and it's done, and you take the bag off and throw it away. The bar is adjustable, which helps you reach it. Lauren says small dogs might not be comfortable with the catch feature.

Next, it’s a walk in the park with The Most Portable. Here’s to the DogBuddy Portable Dog Poop Scoop. It has a clip so you can put it on your backpack, on your dog leash, and it doesn't look like a pooper scooper. It does replace having to use your hands to pick up warm samples, so you don't have to feel that sensation or possibly a hole in the bag and get your hand soiled.

Finally, the Editor’s Choice goes to Arm & Hammer Pooper Scooper Swivel Bin & Rake Dog Poop Scooper. It’s suitable for either large dogs or for multi-dogs. Just scoop it right into the bin without the bag and then dump it straight into the trash. Lauren says the scooper will help get the job done if you go a few days without picking up your yard.

Consumer Reports also evaluated five poop bags. The Editor’s Choice goes to Amazon Basics Dog Poop Leak Proof Bags With Dispenser and Leash Clip. It’s a budget-friendly option, especially if you have more than one dog.

Whether you scoop it with a gadget or bend down to pick it up with a bag over your hand, just do it! -- After all, they are your best friend.

Consumer Reports also evaluated the most durable bags and stylish dispensers. You can read those articles on the Consumer Reports website.