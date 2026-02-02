Consumer Reports: What to buy in February 2026

February may be a short month, but it can be a surprisingly good one for winter bargain shoppers. From Presidents’ Day sales to post-holiday price drops, Consumer Reports says there are several smart buys worth your attention right now.

Consumer Reports tracks prices all year long. That means they’re experts in knowing when certain products will go on sale this month.

In February, one of the biggest opportunities comes during Presidents’ Day weekend especially if you’re shopping for large appliances. Dishwashers are among the large appliances you'll see on sale this month. They tend to be at a better discount than they usually are, because you will see sales all year long.

Retailers are often trying to clear out older inventory ahead of spring product launches. CR experts suggest choosing a dishwasher with a stainless steel interior tub, that will typically be more durable and stain-resistant and help dishes dry more effectively than a plastic one.

So, with President's Day, there are better than usual sales on mattresses. That can be anywhere from 5 to 10% better than you'll see any other time of the year. Consumer Reports recommends focusing on comfort and support rather than brand hype and says shoppers shouldn’t be afraid to negotiate, especially in stores.

February is also a good month for discounted electronics, including printers. But be careful: A great price on a printer that uses expensive ink is no bargain in the long haul. If you don’t need to print in color, CR suggests going with a black and white laser printer!

It’s also a great time to snag a deal on slightly older tablets! Testers say older models that CR recommends, like the 10th gen iPad or the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, will still perform very well for streaming, browsing, and everyday use at a much lower price.

And one more way to save this winter, February can be a good time to score a deal on a space heater. Consumer Reports says retailers often mark down heaters as demand starts to drop, making it a smart time to buy. Just be sure to prioritize safety features like automatic shut-off and tip-over protection.