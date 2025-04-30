Consumer Reports: Pet product scams to be aware of

Here’s a question. How much money do you spend on your pet each year? According to ASPCA, the annual average cost of caring for a dog or cat is a little more than a thousand dollars for things like food and routine vet visits. But when it comes to pet accessories, the sky’s the limit, and scammers know that! From collars and toys to treats, counterfeit pet products are flooding the market. Consumer Reports has advice on making sure you’re buying the real product, not the copycat.

While scrolling through ads of popular pet merchandise, think twice before you click. The Better Business warns of a significant spike in online scams targeting pet parents with low-quality and even unsafe products.

Melaine McGovern of the Better Business Bureau says, “If it's sold out in other places or if it's listed at a higher price in other places and all of a sudden you see it for a super cheap price on a random website you've never heard of, that's a telltale sign that it might not be a real website or it might be a fraudulent product or a counterfeit product.”

The BBB reports that customers of one retailer were left empty-handed—even after being told their items were on the way.

To avoid getting scammed, buy only from reputable retailers with a secure website, a physical address, and a phone number. Check reviews to make sure they are verified, and be wary of overly discounted deals. Use a credit card just in case the product arrives defective or doesn’t arrive.

Melaine says, “There is a danger to a pet if it isn't exactly what you think it is. They could swallow parts, or it could be toxic. So you want to make sure that if you're looking for a specific product, you're using retailers that you can trust or that actually manufactured that product.”

Consumer Reports makes shopping for quality pet products easy. Experts have just evaluated several products, including the Jasper 360 Finger Toothbrush, which costs less than $15 and is sold at Amazon and Walmart.

For rainy spring days, the PawZ Rubber Dog Boots proved the best option for repelling water and mud. They are sold at Amazon, PetSmart, and Walmart for under $20.

Fido will love the FurHaven Deluxe Chaise Lounge Dog Bed, which has an L-shaped headrest and costs less than $65 at Amazon and Walmart.

Understand the retailer's return and refund policy. Save a copy of the order confirmation until you receive the item.

When it comes to flea and tick prevention, there are over-the-counter and prescription products, some of which could be counterfeit, too. It’s best to talk with your veterinarian to determine the best treatment plan for your pet.