Consumer Reports: What, and when, to buy in December

If you’re trying to cross off the last names on your holiday list or haven’t even started shopping, you’re in luck. Consumer Reports says December is packed with chances to save and knowing when to shop can make all the difference.

December brings wave after wave of discounts but timing matters. Cyber Monday falls at the beginning of the month and probably is the most important day in December is Free Shipping Day. That is your last day to get everything guaranteed to your house by Christmas Eve.

If you miss that deadline, you can still shop online but it might cost you. You may be paying extra for shipping costs to expedite your package to get it there on time or playing that risky game of whether it is going to get there in time or not.

And if you’re truly cutting it close, there’s one more major milestone…Super Saturday, is the last Saturday before Christmas. You may have missed the window for home delivery, but you can still order online from your local store and pick it up. That way, you don't really have to face the crowds quite as much. You can run in, get into that customer service line, pick up stuff that's already paid for, get out, get back in your car, and get home.

But what if that special gift you really wanted wasn’t under the tree? Once the holidays are over, the deals don’t stop. Retailers will discount things because they’re clearing out inventory to make room for the new year.

And if a gift doesn’t fit or it’s just not your style, many retailers have extended return policies for the holidays that stretch into January, either halfway through the month or all the way to the end of the month. So, make sure you familiarize yourself with the retailer's policies. Everyone is a little bit different.

And remember that extra time to return might not apply to electronics and other big-ticket items. Just another reason to check those return policies.

Wishing you happy holiday shopping!