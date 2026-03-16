TXDOT reminds Valley drivers they can get cited for dropping belongings on expressway

The Texas Department of Transportation wants drivers to safely secure their belongings when driving on Expressway 83.

They've gotten reports of drivers seeing items like coolers and ladders on the road.

TXDOT says you can get cited if an item falls out of your vehicle and it hurts someone or damages their property. They also want drivers to be on the look out for their crews.

"It's dangerous work for our crews that are out there removing the debris from the roadside. We have vehicles who don't respect the 'Move Over, Slowdown' law, and they're traveling within feet of these crews who are picking up debris from the roadway," TXDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

TXDOT says they spend $30,000 every month cleaning up highways in Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

If you see debris on the highway that could cause an accident call 911.