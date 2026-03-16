Autism spectrum training for healthcare, public safety professionals scheduled in Edinburg
Creating safer communities is the focus of an autism training event scheduled in Edinburg.
Lonestar Tactical Director Karla de la Mora and Administrator Monica Galvan spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the training event and what people can expect to learn.
The Autism Recognition and Response Training is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, located at 118 Paseo del Prado.
For more information, call 956-800-8477; to register, click here.
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