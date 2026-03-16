Statues at Weslaco church vandalized with candles

Members of a Weslaco church want others to have more respect for their property.

An unknown individual put three candles on some of their statues. The wax from one of the candles spilled, forcing the church to waste time and resources on cleaning it up.

Diana Hernandez and her sister Brenda Alaniz have been part of the Saint Pius X Catholic Church for about 40 years.

A few years ago the church added a prayer garden.

"It slowly developed and they put one thing and then another," Hernandez said.

They were surprised when they learned it was vandalized a few days ago.

Church leaders shared some photos online. Three candles were placed on a Last Supper monument and two were tied to another statue where one spilled wax.

Another candle was tied to a statue of the Child Jesus.

"Everyone is invited to pray and respect, but we don't welcome any activities there that are not according to our Catholic Christian faith," Reverend Luis Sanchez said.

Sanchez says they didn't file a police report because they were able to clean up the vandalism and there wasn't lasting damage.

"This is the first time that something like this happens, but really we want, or I want, to prevent, along with the community, to prevent something similar from happening, you know, where they could be more damage," Sanchez said.

There are barely any signs of the vandalism now that the wax has been removed. The prayer garden does have a designated area for candles a few feet away from the vandalized statues. People who visit the church were left wondering who moved the candles to the statues.

"It is just concerning for everyone, I'm sure, it's just sacred ground," Hernandez said.

The church does have security cameras and they're hoping to learn who may have vandalized their grounds.

Church leaders and members alike just want people to respect their religion and property.

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