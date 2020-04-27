Coronavirus testing centers open today in Donna, Elsa

Two new, drive-thru coronavirus testing centers will open Monday in Hidalgo County.

Emergency Diagnostic Solutions partnered with the city of Elsa, the city of Edcouch, the city of La Villa and the Monte Alto school district to open a drive-thru testing center at Mario Leal Park in Elsa.

The company also partnered with the city of Donna and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 to open another drive-thru testing center at Big Joe Alvarez Memorial Park in Donna.

Both testing centers will open at 9 a.m. Monday.

For more information, visit the city of Elsa and the city of Donna on Facebook.