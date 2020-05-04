Coverage of Alaska policing, Kashmir crackdown win Pulitzers

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica have won the Pulitzer Prize in public service for illuminating the sparse policing of many Alaska villages. The awards were announced Monday in New York. The staff of The Courier-Journal of Louisville, Kentucky, took the breaking news reporting award for unpacking racial disparities and other issues in a spate of governor’s pardons. The small Palestine Herald-Press in Texas won for editorials on the deaths of jail inmates awaiting trial. And the first-ever Pulitzer for audio reporting went to “This American Life,” the Los Angeles Times and Vice News for “The Out Crowd,” which concerns immigration.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.