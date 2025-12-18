Demolition of old Hidalgo County Courthouse underway
Demolition of the old Hidalgo County Courthouse is underway.
The demolition started on Wednesday and is expected to be completed by September 2026.
Large piles of rubble and trash bins surround the building, which stopped being in use after a much larger courthouse opened in March.
Hidalgo County leaders are warning nearby businesses and homes about the noise and debris in the area.
While the demolition is underway, the city of Edinburg is constructing a $6.3 million downtown parking garage that's slated for completion in November 2026.
“With both projects happening in the same area, traffic and pedestrian movement will be heavier than usual. Drivers, visitors and business owners are encouraged to stay aware of their surroundings while traveling through the courthouse square,” Hidalgo County said in a news release. “The work on this site marks the next step in revitalizing the heart of downtown Edinburg.”
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County officials deliver Christmas gifts to students
-
Christmas celebration held for PSJA ISD students with special needs
-
Demolition of old Hidalgo County Courthouse underway
-
Alton Police Department unveil new card skimming devices
-
Noncitizens to undergo biometric screenings at ports of entries
Sports Video
-
Weslaco softball state champion Hannah Montelongo signs with Alvin College
-
Sharyland Pioneer star Derek Thompson signs with Florida State
-
Vipers forward Teddy Allen named G League Player of the Week
-
UTRGV men's basketball defeats Lamar for first conference win of the season
-
McHi & Rio Grande City win district openers in boys basketball