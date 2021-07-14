COVID vaccines to be administered to factory workers from Reynosa

A new collaboration between Hidalgo County Health and Human services, the city of McAllen and the consulate of Mexico aims to vaccinate industrial workers from Reynosa in the United States.

Through the Essential Economic Trade Initiative, industrial or maquiladora business leaders in Mexico bus over several hundred workers at a time.

Once they arrive at the Reynosa-Hidalgo-McAllen International Bridge, nurses from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services board the bus and vaccinate everyone with left over Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccines from the state.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says this initiative will positively impact communities on both side of the border.

Officials with the county health and human services department said they vaccinated 500 workers at the bridge on Wednesday.