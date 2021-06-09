Cow Recovering after Being Hit by a Vehicle on the Expressway in Mercedes

MERCEDES – A cow is recovering after she was hit a vehicle on the expressway earlier this week.

The man who corralled the small herd of cows says it was a close call for drivers.

Teo Martinez, also known as the Hidalgo County cowboy, arrived to Expressway 83 front of the Mercedes outlets around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic was still moving; Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement officers were responding to the animals.

Martinez says he grabbed his rope and they rounded up the cattle in 10 minutes.

Law enforcement says anytime you do see a large object, or animal, on the road that could be dangerous, it’s best to call it in.

