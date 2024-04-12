Crash of 18-wheeler into Texas Department of Public Safety office was likely ‘criminal act,’ Washington County sheriff says

A branch of the Texas Department of Public Safety in Brenham was damaged when a truck crashed into the entrance. KTRK via CNN Newsource

Originally Published: 12 APR 24 13:04 ET

(CNN) — A person has been arrested in connection with the crash of an 18-wheeler into a Texas Department of Public Safety building in Brenham, according to law enforcement.

“We believe this was a criminal act,” Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak told CNN affiliate KHOU on Friday.

The DPS announced the arrest on X and said, “There is no further threat to the community.”

The agency said “there are reports of multiple serious injuries,” but has not provided more details on what led to the crash.

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate KTRK shows a semi with a flatbed trailer loaded with what appears to be rebar. A large gap is seen in the front of the building and the vehicle’s cab is severely damaged.



The Brenham DPS office is a facility where driver’s licenses are issued.

After the crash, the DPS said on X, “A commercial motor vehicle ran into the Brenham DPS Office,” adding that drivers should steer clear of the area so “investigators and medical personnel” could respond.

Brenham is about 70 miles northwest of Houston.

The Brenham Fire Department declined to provide details about the injuries. CNN has reached out to the Department of Public Safety for more information.

CNN’s Sara Weisfeldt contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

