Crooks using pandemic fear to obtain personal information online

WESLACO – People working from home probably means they’re getting flooded with more email than before, many related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rob Cheng, CEO of PC Matic, says right now crooks are on the move to encrypt both personal and work email accounts. The emails reportedly being sent out are bogus messages looking like they're from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cheng also warned, attachments in the emails hold ransomware that encrypts files and can jump from a personal computer to a business’ network.

The FBI setup a webpage to submit related complaints, click here.

