Crooks using pandemic fear to obtain personal information online
WESLACO – People working from home probably means they’re getting flooded with more email than before, many related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rob Cheng, CEO of PC Matic, says right now crooks are on the move to encrypt both personal and work email accounts. The emails reportedly being sent out are bogus messages looking like they're from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cheng also warned, attachments in the emails hold ransomware that encrypts files and can jump from a personal computer to a business’ network.
The FBI setup a webpage to submit related complaints, click here.
Watch the video above for the full report.
More News
News Video
-
Local immigration advocates concerned for high-risk population in detention
-
Victory for Texas abortion clinics amid outbreak put on hold
-
Salvation Army in McAllen running low on resources due to pandemic
-
As positive virus cases rise in Cameron County, officials urge public to...
-
Hidalgo County judge asks authorities to step up enforcement of shelter-at-home order