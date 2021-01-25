Cuellar: CBP contractors notified to pause all border wall construction by Jan. 27

KRGV File Photo

All U.S. Customs and Border Protection contractors have been notified to pause border wall construction by Jan. 27, according to a news release from Rio Grande Valley Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Cuellar said he learned Monday morning that in accordance with President Biden's executive order, CBP contractors have been formally notified by CBP Procurement to pause construction on CBP self-executed projects.

It is expected that the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are undertaking parallel action on CBP-funded border wall projects that they are overseeing, Congressman Cuellar's office said.

“This is a promising step in our work to halt construction of the ineffective and wasteful border wall and undo the damage that borderlands have experienced these past four years," Cuellar said in a statement. "However, our work continues. I remain steadfast in my commitment to working with the new administration until every border wall contract is terminated and all construction crews leave our border communities.”