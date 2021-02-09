CVS Health announces delay in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Photo Credit: MGN Online/ CVS Pharmacy

In-store availability of COVID-19 vaccinations in participating CVS pharmacy locations has been briefly delayed.

Vaccinations were originally scheduled to begin on Thursday, Feb. 11, but in order to ensure in-store availability, the start date has been moved to Friday, Feb. 12, CVS Health announced in a Tuesday news release.

CVS Health had previously announced that a location in Brownsville was among 70 pharmacy locations throughout the state that would be participating in offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible populations.

Because active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply, CVS Health will not provide a full list of participating locations, CVS Health stated.

Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287.

The scheduling system will open on February 11, CVS Health stated in a news release Individuals eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are asked to use the appropriate digital channels or contact customer service to check for appointment availability, as opposed to contacting individual CVS Pharmacy locations.