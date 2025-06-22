x

Death investigation underway following wellness check in Pharr

7 hours 23 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, June 22 2025 Jun 22, 2025 June 22, 2025 4:00 PM June 22, 2025 in News - Local

The Pharr Police Department is investigating a death that stemmed from a wellness check, according to a city spokesperson.

Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded the wellness check to the 200 block of East Sam Houston Boulevard Sunday at around 2:15 p.m., according to a city spokesperson.

"This subsequently led into a death investigation," the spokesperson said. "Details are limited as investigators work to gather information." 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

