Death investigation underway following wellness check in Pharr

The Pharr Police Department is investigating a death that stemmed from a wellness check, according to a city spokesperson.

Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded the wellness check to the 200 block of East Sam Houston Boulevard Sunday at around 2:15 p.m., according to a city spokesperson.

"This subsequently led into a death investigation," the spokesperson said. "Details are limited as investigators work to gather information."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.