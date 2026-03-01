McAllen rezones downtown area, tightens bar and business permit requirements

McAllen city commissioners voted this week to change the rules on how businesses can open downtown by changing their permit requirements.

The city rezoned an area between Bicentennial Boulevard, 10th Street, U.S. Business 83 and Jackson Avenue to allow property owners to open residential, commercial, office, hospitality and bars, according to McAllen's city manager.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos previously said he wanted to rezone a portion of the downtown area so all businesses follow the same permit requirements as other businesses across the city.

Under the rezoning, all businesses in the city’s downtown area would have to get a yearly approval for operating from city commissioners.

The city's focus on the downtown area started after a McAllen police officer was assaulted by two teens who had been drinking on Aug. 24, 2025.

In the months after that incident, the city fined and sued bars and property owners who didn't follow city ordinances.

The city commission also changed the permit process. Current and new property owners will now have to ask city commissioners for a CUP, known as a conditional use permit, to operate legally in the city.

The city is no longer giving out SUPs for downtown businesses, known as special use permits.

The changes to the city's code for downtown could lead to changes to businesses in the coming months.