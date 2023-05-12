x

Desde el Zoológico: Conozcan a la pitón bola africana

4 hours 10 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, May 12 2023 May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 7:21 PM May 12, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Desde el Zoológico, la coordinadora de marketing de Gladys Porter Zoo, Alejandra CW Rodríguez nos visita y nos presenta a un invitado especial, la pitón bola africana, uno de los reptiles que se puede apreciar en el zoológico.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days