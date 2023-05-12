Desde el Zoológico: Conozcan a la pitón bola africana
En Desde el Zoológico, la coordinadora de marketing de Gladys Porter Zoo, Alejandra CW Rodríguez nos visita y nos presenta a un invitado especial, la pitón bola africana, uno de los reptiles que se puede apreciar en el zoológico.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
