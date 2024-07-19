Desde el Zoológico: Presentan a Yoshi, un gecko leopardo
Alejandra Rodríguez, coordinadora de marketing de 'Gladys Porter Zoo', visita Noticias RGV para presentar a la comunidad al gecko leopardo, originario de Irán, Afganistán, oeste de India, y Pakistán.
Número de contacto: (956) 546-7187 | (956) 541-4940 |
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
