x

Desde el Zoológico: Presentan a Yoshi, un gecko leopardo

Desde el Zoológico: Presentan a Yoshi, un gecko leopardo
3 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, July 19 2024 Jul 19, 2024 July 19, 2024 2:38 PM July 19, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Alejandra Rodríguez, coordinadora de marketing de 'Gladys Porter Zoo', visita Noticias RGV para presentar a la comunidad al gecko leopardo, originario de Irán, Afganistán, oeste de India, y Pakistán.

Número de contacto: (956) 546-7187 | (956) 541-4940  |  

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days