DHR Health educating the public on the dangers of sepsis

Nearly 2 million people develop sepsis every year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sepsis is the body’s life-threatening response to an infection.

Rio Grande Valley health experts gathered at DHR Health in Edinburg Wednesday to educate people on the dangers of the life-threatening condition.

Many different kinds of infections can trigger sepsis.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says diabetics are more likely to develop infections that result in sepsis.

“People who are chronically ill with diabetes, or other chronic illnesses … [are] much more likely to have a simple infection turn into a life-threatening infection."

Although people with underlying health issues are at higher risk, anyone can develop sepsis.

Infection related deaths can be prevented if treated early with antibiotics.

Symptoms of sepsis include:

- A high heart rate

- Fever

- Difficulty breathing

- Confusion

- Feeling faint.