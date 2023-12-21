DHR Health nurse recognized after saving McAllen stabbing victim

DHR Health surprised one of its own Wednesday for saving the life of a McAllen stabbing victim.

ICU nurse Natalia Moure sprang into action on Tuesday, Dec. 12 after encountering a man who was running down the road on 10th Street, bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

Moure applied a tourniquet she made out of a shirt and tied it as tightly as she could around the victim's arm until first responders arrived.

On Wednesday, Moure received two awards in recognition of saving the man.

Moure was presented with an award from the Daisy Foundation after the unidentified victim nominated her for it. The foundation celebrates and recognizes a nurse for their service and compassion to patients.

The DHR Health Level One Trauma Center also recognized Moure with an excellence award.

“It's hard getting the attention because I just did it to help the person, but it feels good to be valued by your hospital and by the people around you,” Moure said.

DHR Health and the McAllen Fire Department have classes every month to teach people how to apply a tourniquet.

For more information on those classes, call the DHR Health Level 1 Trauma Center at 956-362-6286.