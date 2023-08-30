DHR Health performs first Ion procedure for lung cancer diagnosis in the Valley

DHR Health in Edinburg is now home to a new cancer-fighting tool.

In a Wednesday news release, the hospital announced it is the first healthcare system in the Rio Grande Valley to offer Ion, a minimally invasive robotic-assisted bronchoscopy procedure.

According to the news release, the first three Ion procedures were performed Tuesday at DHR Health’s hub location in Edinburg with “great success.”

Ion employs the use of an ultra-thin, highly maneuverable robotic catheter to reach parts of the lung that were not previously reachable through a standard biopsy, according to the release.

“Ion also makes it possible to detect and then remove lesions in small areas of the lung that were previously inaccessible except by invasive surgery,” the release stated. “The technology allows access to all lung nodules for more precise biopsies and jumpstarts the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.”

Those concerned about the risk of lung cancer are urged to speak to their doctor or healthcare specialist to see if they are eligible for a CT screening for lung cancer.