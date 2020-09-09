DHR Health preparing for potential spike in COVID-19 cases

DHR Health is preparing for a potential spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day weekend.

Dr. Robert Martinez, the chief physician executive at DHR Health said their team is cautiously optimistic following the Labor Day weekend, but they won’t know the impact of this holiday for another three to six weeks.

"I want to say we got close to 230, 240 COVID patients at one time that were admitted here in all units,” Martinez said. “We saw a particular week in July a four to five fold increase in the number of admissions which is where we started to get really very concerned about our capacity."

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County is trending downward with an average of 169 people testing positive since the start of this month.

Healthcare professionals are watching that curve closely with plans in place for multiple scenarios of a spike.

