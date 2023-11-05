Dia De Los Muertos walk in San Benito honors victims of Matanza 1915

A Dia De Los Muertos three and a half mile walk took place in San Benito to honor the Matanza 1915 victims.

During that time in history, dozens of Mexicans were killed by Texas Rangers during the Mexican Revolution. There's even a historical marker in San Benito that remembers those victims.

"I think that it's very important that we know our history. There was a lot of violence that was visited on our Mexican American community during the early 1915s. We're not aware of our history. We're made aware of a lot of other history, but our own history is something that is not taught to us when we're growing up," walk organizer Ricardo Madrigal said.

The walk began at 9 a.m. Sunday beginning at Haven Park and heading down Business 77 until the historical marker.