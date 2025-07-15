Disaster outreach centers now open in Starr and Willacy counties

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the opening of Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Starr and Willacy counties.

The centers opened on Monday and will assist small businesses, private nonprofit organizations and residents affected by the March 2025 storms that flooded much of the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

SBA customer service representatives will be on hand to answer questions and assist with the disaster loan application process, the release added.

The centers’ hours of operation are:

STARR COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Starr County Courthouse Annex

100 N. FM 3167

Rio Grande City, TX 78582

Opens at 8 a.m., Monday, July 14

Mondays - Fridays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WILLACY COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Sebastian Community Center

434 W. Eighth St.

Sebastian, TX 78594

Opens at 8 a.m. Monday July 14

Mondays - Fridays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.