Disaster outreach centers now open in Starr and Willacy counties
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the opening of Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Starr and Willacy counties.
The centers opened on Monday and will assist small businesses, private nonprofit organizations and residents affected by the March 2025 storms that flooded much of the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.
SBA customer service representatives will be on hand to answer questions and assist with the disaster loan application process, the release added.
The centers’ hours of operation are:
STARR COUNTY
Disaster Loan Outreach Center
Starr County Courthouse Annex
100 N. FM 3167
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
Opens at 8 a.m., Monday, July 14
Mondays - Fridays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
WILLACY COUNTY
Disaster Loan Outreach Center
Sebastian Community Center
434 W. Eighth St.
Sebastian, TX 78594
Opens at 8 a.m. Monday July 14
Mondays - Fridays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
