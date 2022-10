Donna ISD student in custody, weapon confiscated

Photo credit: MGN Online

A student is in custody and a weapon was confiscated at Todd Middle School on Monday, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District.

School officials were alerted about a student with a weapon on campus at 9:50 a.m.

The weapon was confiscated and the student was taken into custody.

All students and staff are safe and are continuing with daily operations, according to the district.