Donna man confesses to fatal February 2021 stabbing
A Donna man who pleaded guilty to murder is set to be sentenced in August.
Moises Pena Herrera admitted on Wednesday to stabbing Rosalinda Garcia to death.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: San Juan Police Department arraigns suspect in homicide investigation
The stabbing happened on February 2021.
Her body was found in a neighborhood in east Texas near South Nebraska at the time of his arrest. Police say he confessed to the crime.
