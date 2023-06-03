Donna man confesses to fatal February 2021 stabbing

A Donna man who pleaded guilty to murder is set to be sentenced in August.

Moises Pena Herrera admitted on Wednesday to stabbing Rosalinda Garcia to death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: San Juan Police Department arraigns suspect in homicide investigation

The stabbing happened on February 2021.

Her body was found in a neighborhood in east Texas near South Nebraska at the time of his arrest. Police say he confessed to the crime.