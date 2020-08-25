Downtown McAllen taking a financial hit due to pandemic
Downtown McAllen has financially taken a hit since non-essential businesses were required to shut down due to the pandemic.
Lupe Rodriguez, the owner of dress store Bella in McAllen said once they were allowed to reopen nobody showed up.
"Business was horrible, we were selling maybe 5 percent of what we normally do,” Rodriguez said.
Watch the video for the full story.
