DPS: 22-year-old Mission man dies after auto-pedestrian crash north of Edinburg

A 22-year-old Mission man died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night north of Edinburg, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Maria Montalvo.

Authorities say the auto-pedestrian crash happened at about 9:14 p.m. on U.S. 281, south of Guerra Lane and north of Edinburg.

Investigation reveals a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 281 evading Border Patrol in a human smuggling attempt. The driver lost control and entered into the center median, where all of the occupants bailed out of the vehicle.

Jesus Adrian Alvarado, 22, of Mission, an occupant of the Chevrolet, was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound. Alvarado died at the scene, Montalvo said.

DPS is investigating the crash.