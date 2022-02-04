x

DPS responds to fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Hidalgo County

2 days 12 hours 43 minutes ago Tuesday, February 01 2022 Feb 1, 2022 February 01, 2022 9:58 PM February 01, 2022 in News - Local

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened Tuesday night on U.S. 281. 

According to a social media post from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the southbound lane of U.S 281, south of the Brooks County line, has been reduced to one lane.

Multiple emergency units are on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days