DPS responds to fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Hidalgo County

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened Tuesday night on U.S. 281.

According to a social media post from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the southbound lane of U.S 281, south of the Brooks County line, has been reduced to one lane.

HAPPENING NOW: The SB lane of US 281 south of the Brooks County line is reduced to one lane. Texas DPS is working a fatal auto-pedestrian accident. Multiple emergency units are on-scene. pic.twitter.com/o3RoRnH2BK — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) February 2, 2022

Multiple emergency units are on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.