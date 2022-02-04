DPS responds to fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Hidalgo County
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened Tuesday night on U.S. 281.
According to a social media post from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the southbound lane of U.S 281, south of the Brooks County line, has been reduced to one lane.
HAPPENING NOW: The SB lane of US 281 south of the Brooks County line is reduced to one lane. Texas DPS is working a fatal auto-pedestrian accident. Multiple emergency units are on-scene. pic.twitter.com/o3RoRnH2BK— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) February 2, 2022
Multiple emergency units are on the scene.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
