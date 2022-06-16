DPS: Aircraft pilot suffers minor injuries following emergency landing in Weslaco
An aircraft pilot received minor injuries after an emergency landing in Weslaco Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The emergency landing happened in a grassy area near Mile 4 1/2, north of Mile 9, and was due to a mechanical failure, DPS said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Valley residents speak on how they're handing gas prices
-
Republicans react to Mayra Flores' historic win
-
Legal battle over 2020 traffic stop in Progreso continues
-
Mission man pleads not guilty in alleged role in western Hidalgo County...
-
San Benito CISD mourning the loss of two athletic trainers