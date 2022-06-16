x

DPS: Aircraft pilot suffers minor injuries following emergency landing in Weslaco

2 hours 8 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, June 16 2022 Jun 16, 2022 June 16, 2022 10:33 AM June 16, 2022 in News - Local
By: Issmar Ventura

An aircraft pilot received minor injuries after an emergency landing in Weslaco Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

The emergency landing happened in a grassy area near Mile 4 1/2, north of Mile 9, and was due to a mechanical failure, DPS said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days