DPS investigating fatal single-vehicle rollover

Photo Credit: DPS

The Texas Department of Public Safety in investigating after a DPS pursuit left one man dead early Saturday morning.

Jose Jaime Villa, 29, died after leading DPS troopers on a chase and crashed into a construction zone in Weslaco at around 1:07 a.m., according to a DPS news release.

Prior to the crash, troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black 2010 Kia Optima driven by Villa on Old La Blanca Road and Mile 10 North Road.

“The driver failed to yield to law enforcement and evaded while traveling southbound on Mile 6 West Road (Westgate) at a high rate of speed, entering a construction zone,” the news release stated. “The driver lost control and struck two mounds of gravel before it rolled over and landed on its left side.”

Villa was the sole occupant of the vehicle, DPS said.