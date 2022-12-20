DPS: Los Fresnos man killed in one-vehicle crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 68-year-old driver died Monday after driving into a canal in Los Fresnos.

Los Fresnos resident Alfredo Escalante succumbed to his injuries at the scene after losing control of his vehicle while driving southbound on FM 1575 at around 10:24 a.m., causing him to drive into a dry canal, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public safety.

The release added that Escalante struck the windshield upon impact, as he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, DPS said.