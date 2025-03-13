DPS: Patrol unit struck after trooper responds to rollover crash near Edinburg

A single-vehicle rollover accident caused some southbound lanes on U.S. 281 to close, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the accident occurred north of Edinburg, near Linn, north of El Rucio Road. Only one southbound lane was open for traffic as DPS investigates the crash; all lanes have since reopened.

DPS responded to the rollover that also struck a DPS trooper unit and caused a second crash, according to Hernandez. An elderly man was injured and transported to a local hospital; the DPS trooper was not injured.

Officials say the morning fog may have played a factor in the crash.