Dragon-riding astronauts join exclusive inner circle at NASA
By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have joined NASA's exclusive inner circle by catching a ride on a SpaceX rocket. It's only the fifth time that NASA has put people aboard a brand new line of spacecraft for liftoff. And it's the first time when that spacecraft, a Dragon capsule flying on a Falcon rocket, belongs to a for-profit company in charge of the launch. The astronauts consider this a test pilot's dream, made even sweeter by the return of human launches to Florida after nearly a decade. Their destination is the International Space Station.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
