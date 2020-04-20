Drive-thru coronavirus testing center opens Monday in Weslaco

Drive-thru coronavirus testing will be available in Weslaco on Monday — with a doctor's referral.

Emergency Diagnostic Solutions will start testing patients on Monday at Mayor Pablo Peña Park, 300 N. Airport Drive., according to a news release from the city of Weslaco.

The drive-thru testing center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Anyone who wants to be tested must consult with a doctor and receive a referral. Patients may consult with a doctor in person or through a tele-health screening process. Nobody will be tested without a referral.

The drive-thru testing location will offer so-called "rapid" COVID-19 tests for $75.

Anyone who wants a rapid COVID-19 test must receive a referral from a doctor and present a valid photo ID. The rapid test takes about 15 minutes.

The drive-thru testing location will also offer the traditional PCR — polymerase chain reaction — test for $150.

To receive a PCR test, a patient must receive a "Physician's Order AND Telehealth from positive Rapid test," according to a news release from the city of Weslaco. The PCR tests takes 48 to 72 hours. The patient must also provide a photo ID and an insurance card.