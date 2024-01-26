Driver charged in fatal 2023 Brownsville migrant crash pleads not guilty to new charges

The man accused of running over a group of Migrants in May 2023 in Brownsville has pleaded not guilty again to new charges.

George Alvarez was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. This comes after the results of the toxicology report were made available. This brings the total number of charges to 26.

ORIGINAL STORY: Driver in deadly Brownsville crash charged with manslaughter

He is being charged with eight counts of intoxication manslaughter, eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In October 2023, Alvarez pleaded not guilty to manslaughter; his trial date is scheduled for April 29.

Brownsville police said Alvarez was driving an SUV when he allegedly ran a red light, lost control and struck 18 migrants who were waiting at a bus stop in front of the Ozanam Center; eight were killed and 10 were injured.

Alvarez allegedly attempted to flee the scene but was stopped and held down by several witnesses in the area.